Canindia News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mom on planning his wedding with Disha Parmar

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidyas mother Geeta Vaidya says once he comes out of the show, she will talk to him and start making plans for his marriage with actress Disha Parmar.

Rahul had proposed marriage to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on November 11. He wrote “HBD Disha” on his white T-shirt with a red lipstick on one side, and “Marry me?” on the other to pop the question. Since then, he has been eagerly waiting for her response. Disha recently revealed on Twitter that she has sent her reply to Rahul.

Rahul’s mother has now confirmed their future plans. “Yes, we are planning for his wedding because I feel 90 per cent Disha (Parmar) has accepted his proposal. A few days back, she tweeted about it. I think things are going good between them. So, being a mother, I am really happy for them,” said Geeta Vaidya.

She added that she has not had a discussion with Disha’s family about the marriage yet. “We didn’t have a word with Disha’s family. I will first talk to Rahul in detail and then we will proceed.”

Rahul’s mother sure seems impressed with Disha. “I think she is a good girl. She has visited our home three to four times in the past year. I didn’t know about their relationship because I thought she was one of his female friends. In between, if Disha approaches me then, I will take the first step to talk with her family,” she said.

Rahul is currently in contention for a spot in the top four of Bigg Boss 14 with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its final stages and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make it to the top four. A new promo showed Rahul facing the wrath of fellow contestants for allegedly disrespecting women.

–IANS

iv/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Anurag Kashyap trolls Anil Kapoor, actor replies

CanIndia New Wire Service

Salma Agha’s daughter Zara gets threats online from ‘mentally disturbed’ woman

CanIndia New Wire Service

Letitia Wright deletes her social media accounts

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hina Khan flaunts ‘sexy back’ from Maldivian vacation

CanIndia New Wire Service

Preeti Sood on bagging ‘Aashram’: It was a wow moment

CanIndia New Wire Service

Saif Ali Khan apologises for ‘humane’ Ravan statement

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ashley Tisdale has no plan to go on long maternity break

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules

CanIndia New Wire Service

Isha Koppikar off to Chennai for her next project

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested