ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Jay Bhanushali returns to fiction after 11 years

NewsWire
0
0

After a gap of 11 years, popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali is returning to the fiction genre with teleserial ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’.

Talking about his comeback and being part of the show, Jay said: “What a perfect way to make me comeback to the small screen after 11 years. The show is progressive with an enthralling storyline. Moreover, I am extremely excited to explore my romantic side on-screen, that has been on my bucket list for a long time.”

The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kayamath’, and his last fictional show was ‘Kairi: Rishta Khatta Meetha’.

Later, he also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye 5’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Further talking about his character Shivendra in his new project, Jay added: “My character Shivendra is a kind-hearted man who is very determined and focused on his life as well as business goals.

“He is fond of people who are righteous with a modern perspective towards life. And that’s how he ends up falling in love with Surilii which begins the story of ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. I am sure Shivendra will be loved by many, and I am eagerly looking forward to this new journey.”

‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ is a story of Shivendra Barot, the eldest son of the Barot family who has to carry forward the royal lineage. Shivendra falls in love with Surilii (Tina Dutta) and his mother Damayanti’s (Kitu Gidwani) tries to convince him that she is not perfect for him as he belongs to a royal family.

How things turns up and if he is able to continue his relationship with her will form the plot of the show.

‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ premieres on Sony Entertainment Television on April 10.

20230331-124802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rani Mukerji visits Kamakhya temple to seek blessings, say ‘thank you’

    Madhuri Dixit unveils teaser, poster of her second single ‘Tu Hai...

    When Divya Agarwal’s wig caught fire on ‘Cartel’ sets

    Kejriwal joins Stalin, Vijayan to greet Kamal Haasan on his 67th...