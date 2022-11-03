ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik becomes the new captain

The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik is now the captain of the house after co-housemate Gautam Vig was evicted.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, a new captaincy task has been announced where housemates will choose the next captain. They will be seen hearing the reasons for selection from the housemates and choosing captain.

However, Abdu Rozik will be announced as the captain of the house this week.

Abdu is a Tajik singer, blogger, actor and wrestler. He holds the record of being the world’s smallest singer.

