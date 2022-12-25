The Weekend Ka Vaar of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ was full of fun and elements of entertainment as Abdu Rozik, who left the show last week made a comeback last night. That happened to be the biggest surprise for housemates.

MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates were overwhelmed with joy and happiness when they saw him enter the house once again. His friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia jumped with joy and hugged him.

Further, Priyanka broke down into tears as Ankit is asked to leave the house. On the other hand, Archana Gautam looked happy and danced with joy and while pointing towards Priyanka, she said: “Now whose shoulders she will use to cry on.”

Archana and Soundarya discussed with each other that Priyanka pretended to be strong because of Ankit.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

