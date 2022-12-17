ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik’s exit shocks housemates

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will shock housemates and audiences alike as Abdu Rozik will be asked to leave the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye.”

The housemates get the shock of their life and are left in tears after hearing this. Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer are seen in tears. Abdu gets emotional before leaving the house.

There are rumours that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

However, it is unclear if he will be back or not.

20221217-114202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madonne Ashwin wins Best Director for ‘Mandela’ at 26th Asian Television...

    Bharath pens heartfelt birthday wish for his twins!

    Naga Chaitanya shares on-location still from ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ set

    Sarah Jessica Parker on challenges reviving ‘Sex and the City’ role...