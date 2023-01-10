ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik’s journey to end on January 12

The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik’s journey in the show will come to an end as he will be seen making an exit.

He will be leaving the show because of prior commitments, according to a report from The Khabri, which often gives exclusive details revolving around the show and its contestants.

A tweet from The Khabri read: “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on Jan 12 because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him.”

Abdu is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube.

The 19-year-old, who currently has fan following 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.’

