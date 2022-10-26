ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu says Priyanka stopped Ankit from making roti for him

The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik has been nominated for eviction this week and he shared a shocking revelation about his housemates Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta.

The nominations were placed on the Tuesday episode of the controversial reality show, where Bigg Boss had asked two housemates to decide amongst themselves after listening to other two contestants presenting their reasons against each other on why they should not be nominated this week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig were going to decide on Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sumbul and Gautam unanimously chose Abdu as they think he would be saved as the entire country loves him.

Right before Abdu’s nomination, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik nominated Nimirit and saved Ankit. Abdu didn’t want to save Nimrit but Sajid took Nimrit’s name.

The decision of saving Ankit made Abdu upset as in a conversation with MC Stan, Shiv and Gori, he shared that Priyanka stopped Ankit from making rotis for him.

