The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik will be seen suggesting his friend Tina Datta about a perfect guy whom she can date.

While Tina, Abdu and Shalin are having a fun filled conversation, Abdu teases Tina that she should date his brother. She gets curious to know his name and he replies: “Shalin Rozik”.

The love chemistry between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma has already made the headlines. Few of the ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and ex-contestants are calling it ‘fake’ too.

However, Abdu and Shiv Thakare find another way of making that angle more interesting for the audience by enacting them on the show and creating the same chemistry. Abdu sits on the lap of Shiv and acts like Soundarya and both of them call each other ‘baby’.

While Abdu laughs at Gautam and Soundarya, he also asks Shiv to watch their intimate moments when they were hugging and kissing each other. Later, Abdu and Shiv imitate them in a hilarious way.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

