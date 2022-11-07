ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu teases Tina, asks her to date ‘Shalin Rozik’

NewsWire
0
0

The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik will be seen suggesting his friend Tina Datta about a perfect guy whom she can date.

While Tina, Abdu and Shalin are having a fun filled conversation, Abdu teases Tina that she should date his brother. She gets curious to know his name and he replies: “Shalin Rozik”.

The love chemistry between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma has already made the headlines. Few of the ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and ex-contestants are calling it ‘fake’ too.

However, Abdu and Shiv Thakare find another way of making that angle more interesting for the audience by enacting them on the show and creating the same chemistry. Abdu sits on the lap of Shiv and acts like Soundarya and both of them call each other ‘baby’.

While Abdu laughs at Gautam and Soundarya, he also asks Shiv to watch their intimate moments when they were hugging and kissing each other. Later, Abdu and Shiv imitate them in a hilarious way.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221107-183401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tahir Raj Bhasin is loving his stint as romantic hero

    Pankaj Tripathi proposes small film city set-up in Bihar village

    ‘Our relationship is perfect’: VJ Anjana to actor hubby Chandramouli

    No Laughing Matter: Shekhar Suman says there’s a dearth of clean...