‘Bigg Boss 16’: Anil Kapoor, Mika Singh raise the glam quotient on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

The weekend episode will be graced by Anil Kapoor, who awaits the streaming of his upcoming series ‘The Night Manager. The superstar seems delighted to see Archana, who has added yet another feather to her cap by turning a shayar in the house.

‘The Night Manager’ star requests Archana to recite a sher for him with closed eyes and as she launches into her recital, he surprises her with a hug at Farah’s behest. He then assigns a task to the housemates to cite the name of the one contestant, who’s a manager and whom they are managing.

The vaar gets serious as host Farah Khan reprimands Tina Datta for wanting to quit the show owing to the chipping of her tooth. She admonishes Tina and her friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for making fun of a clearly distressed Shalin Bhanot, who’s seeking therapy.

When Tina defends herself that they have been portrayed in the wrong light, Farah warns her that if she doesn’t listen, she’ll walk out. Tina’s immediate reaction is an arrogant head nod, which the host notices and conveys that it’s the reason why people have a problem with her.

Amid all the drama, Mika Singh arrives as a guest and brings the house down with his music and unique brand of entertainment. He conducts a fun task that involves contestants giving each other a zor ka jhatka (an electric shock) while citing a reality check they need.

