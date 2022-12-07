ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Ankit Gupta’s ‘satta’ at risk, Abdu Rozik loses his cool

In the upcoming episode of controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the house witnesses a ‘satta badal’ task where the new raja Ankit Gupta may or may not lose his ‘satta’.

In this task, the garden area has been turned into a ‘BB jail’ wherein Ankit must choose six house members whom he believes won’t take away his captainship.

The selected six housemates will be the ‘Kaidis’ in the task and five of the housemates will become a ‘jailer’. For each round, the jailer has to make sure the ‘kaidis’ do not escape the jail. Ankit’s ‘satta’ depends on the ‘kaidis’.

Lately, the cutest contestant on the show Abdu Rozik feels alone in the house.

After his confession to MC Stan about Shiv Thakare on how he feels Shiv has changed, Abdu loses his calm at Shiv, tonight.

It starts when MC Stan starts distributing chocolates and when Abdu asks for it, Shiv mockingly says, ‘Isko mat de’. Abdu angrily leaves the room, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia brings him back.

Shiv says that he was fooling around and it’s a small issue. Abdu disagrees with Shiv and says the issue is not small.

