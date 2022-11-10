ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam angrily holds Shiv Thakre by the neck amid fight

After the news of Archana Gautam’s fight with Shiv Thakre was announced, a promo shows that she held him by the neck amid the altercation.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Archana saying that she would slap Shiv and then angrily went on to hold him by the neck. Post this, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

The clip comes a day after it was reported that Archana Gautam had been thrown out of the Salman Khan-hosted show after she allegedly got physical with her housemate Shiv Thakare.

