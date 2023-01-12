ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam reveals her fantasy to Sreejita’s fiance

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestant Sreejita De’s fiance Michael Blohm-Pape will be seen entering the house with a ‘griha pravesh’.

However, it is Archana Gautam’s fantasy that left Blohm-Pape in splits. She shared that talking to a to a foreigner has been on her bucket list.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Michael is seen entering the Bigg Boss house. He gives a warm hug to her. Then, Archana sits with Sreejita’s fiance in the garden area, and says: “Meri fantasy pata hai kya thi, ek baar foreigner se baat karun (You know what, my fantasy was to talk to a foreigner).”

After hearing this, Michael says: “Seriously?” and started laughing.

She then teaches Michael her famous catch phrase: “Maarte maarte more bana dungi.”

He tries looks at Sreejita and says: “Maarte maarte mor bana dunga.”

In the end, Archana can be heard saying to Sreejita: “Terko ghar jaakr banayega mor, ruk.”

