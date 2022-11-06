ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam teases Abdu Rozik, he calls her 'stupid'

‘Bigg Boss 16’ new captain Abdu Rozik is seen losing his cool at Archana Gautam as she unnecessarily irritates him by saying Nimrit Kaur is ‘sleeping’ though, in reality, she was inside the washroom.

She shouts saying: “Captain, see Nimrit is sleeping. Now, it’s been a month but Nimrit is behaving like a guest.”

Abdu gets angry and responds: “You are stupid. Why did ‘Bigg Boss’ bring you inside the house?”

To this Archana replies derisively: “Tumhari chhati pe moong dalne ke liye.”

“Keep your mouth shut and go inside,” says Abdu in reply.

It seems like Archana has decided to tease Abdu after he became the captain but Bigg Boss fans are happy to see Abdu giving her a befitting reply.

One fan wrote: “Good going! Abdu… best captain.” Another fan said: “Well said! Abdu.” Few also called her an “irritating woman” and that she is just “taking advantage of Abdu”.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

