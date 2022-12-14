ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana tells Priyanka ‘talk to my leg’ in ugly fight

An ugly spat between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Not just that, the episode will see disagreements between the three new captains of the house Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Archana is seen saying: “Tere jaisi ladki ko sahi karti main”.

An angry Priyanka replies asking Archana to “fix her”.

Archana is then heard saying: “Chal footage mat kha. Who will stop me? Talk to my leg.”

Abdu Rozik finds the fight funny and says: “This part is very good.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul laugh at Archana-Priyanka’s fight and dance.

Later, Sajid, who is upset over Nimrit, says that now he will not be the soft hearted anymore.

He mocks her for not getting nominated this week.

“Next time I come to save Ankit, don’t tell me. My dimaag is a bit out. Don’t question me later,” he is heard saying.

Nimrit gives a clarification, saying that she did not even convince Soundarya for saving her from the nomination for evictions.

