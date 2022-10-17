Everyone wants to be the house captain and to be that, they has to prove themselves in the tasks given by ‘Bigg Boss’. However, fights and heated arguments are part of the entire game which takes place once again in the upcoming episode of the 16th season.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ house meanders into excitement as its master brings a unique captaincy challenge. It all starts with a livid ‘Bigg Boss’ firing Gautam Singh Vig from captaincy owing to his cowardice, incompetence, and lack of spine.

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are elected as contenders for captaincy through contestants’ votes. Then follows a captaincy battle, which involves contenders stacking bricks like dominoes, and the one with the longest stack wins.

The twist is that the rest of the contestants can sabotage the stack of the contenders without touching them. The thrill of the new reign of captaincy stirs a huge fight between contestants Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The former supports Priyanka and the latter supports Shiv.

Nothing escapes the eye of the master of the house in the show. He notices that the two contestants, who seemed to have feelings for each other, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are drifting apart. Curious to know their equation, ‘Bigg Boss’ invites them for a tete-a-tete in the confession room and the duo spills their take on the dynamics of their relationship and the bias they’ve spotted in the house.

Among several quarrels, the one that leads to the most melodramatic outburst of the day begins with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s hunt for the share of the rice that goes missing.

She teams up with captain Gautam Singh Vig and the duo rummages the other bedrooms for the rice, only to find that it had been in her bedroom all along.

Shiv Thakare reasons with her and shares that she owes an apology to those who felt insulted and accused. This doesn’t go well with Nimrit, who explodes in a fight.

20221017-162601