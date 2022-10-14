ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Dalljiet Kaur denies being ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s ‘best friend’

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Dalljiet Kaur has given a response to her former husband Shalin Bhanot, who is currently seen in the 16th installment of the reality show, and said that they are not “best friends.”

Shalin had stated that Dalljiet and him have remained close friends, even seven years after their divorce while he was speaking to co-contestant Tina Dutta in the show.

Tina asked Shalin about his first marriage on a recent ‘Bigg Boss 16’ episode. He denied when she asked if his marriage was abusive, and added that he is still best friends with his ex-wife without naming Dalljiet.

Dalljiet took to Twitter and wrote: “No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.

“I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories, please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for you.”

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 and walked separate ways in 2015. The actress had accused Shalin of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

