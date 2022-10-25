ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Dramatic nomination task shakes the house

After a meandering celebration of Diwali in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the upcoming episode will see Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma pay for their mistakes as they constantly converse in English instead of Hindi.

Bigg Boss reprimands Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma for repeatedly speaking English when the rules mention that they have to speak in Hindi. Bigg Boss asks them to apologise to India and continue doing so until his next command.

Later, Bigg Boss will make an announcement and choose two contestants who will be ‘Shaitan Ki Aawaz’. These chosen contestants will get a chance to decide amongst themselves and pick other two fellow contestants whom they want to save from nomination this week, sending the other contestant directly into the nomination zone. Bigg Boss chooses three pairs of contestants for this task.

In the episode, Shalin advises Gautam about Soundarya, asking him to take things slow and telling him that the gravity of this situation for him is different and for Soundarya is different.

The sweetness remains intact in the house as Abdu Rozik wins hearts with his performance on ‘I am a disco dancer’ and ‘Goron ki na kalon ki’ with a retro feel.

