In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik are given the opportunity to earn captaincy with a task that involves non-favourites Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.

The non-favourites will be occupying a huge makeshift skeleton in the activity area one by one and will communicate a challenging task to one of the contenders for captaincy. These challenges include doing 100 push-ups, having a bowlful of salt, gulping three bottles of water, and eating two spoons of chili powder or raw eggs.

Sanchalak Sajid Khan will be supervising the entire drill.

Amid the captaincy tension, the discussion of how real Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s love is simmers up. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Ahluwalia talk about the dynamics of the relationship between Tina and Shalin.

Shiv thinks that Tina is changing her stand too often about her feelings for Shalin, and Nimrit observes that in the event of a fight, the two say extreme things about each other.

Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have a separate chat about the same topic.

The former believes that Tina is too smart to get into a relationship with Shalin and both Tina and Shalin are trying to fool people with their fake love to get ahead in the game. We’ll have to wait and watch to find out whether their much-talked-about love story withstands the test of time.

20221122-063119