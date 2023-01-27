ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Farah Khan calls Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary’s behaviour ‘disgusting’

NewsWire
0
0

As filmmaker-chroeographer Farah Khan stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan’s hosting duties for ‘Bigg Boss 16’, she was seen slamming contestants Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary’s behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot.

Farah slammed Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was making fun of Shalin for his mental health problems.

A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Farah reprimanding Tina.

Farah said: “Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye… Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting.”

Tina is seen replying: “Ye galat portray ho raha hai.”

To which Farah says: “Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out.” While imitating Tina, Farah then said to the actor before storming off the set.

“This is why people have a problem… this attitude… keep talking…”

