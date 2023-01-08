ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Farah Khan enters house for ‘family week’ with loads of food

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house to meet her brother Sajid Khan and celebrate her birthday, which is on January 9. During ‘family week’, the contestants will get to meet their family members.

Farah went inside the house with lots of food for the contestants, which included Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao, and a burger for Abdu Rozik.

She complimented each of the housemates and said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Deepika Padukone of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

She also told Sumbul that the same way Sajid irritates her, he does it with his sisters too and he considers her as his sister. Farah said that now she has three more brothers and they are Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

Farah also promised contestants to throw a party after the show for them.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ director also questioned Soundarya about her relationship with Gautam Singh Vig.

Farah is known for directing a number of films including ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’, among others. As a choreographer, she worked in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa’, ‘Dilawale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Housefull 4’, and many more.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

