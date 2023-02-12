ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

The top five finalists of “Big Boss 16” had an emotional moment right before the grand finale began on Sunday as their mothers came into the house to give their children “aashirvaad”.

Shalin, Shiv, Priyanka, Archana, and MC Stan were assembled in the house, when the voice of Bigg Boss made the announcement that someone have come to give their best wishes.

Archana got emotional on seeing her mother after 130 days in the house.

As their mothers entered the house, the mothers fed their children curd and sugar for good luck. This is the first time in the history of the show, when mothers were let to go in to wish their kids good luck.

Show’s host Salman Khan asked if the makers should extend the show and the housemates can be inside the house with their mothers. He then quipped that their fathers would be very happy.

Later, the mothers were asked to leave the house and the show began.

