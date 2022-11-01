ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Gautam Vig fired as captain of the house

NewsWire
0
0

Housemate Gautam Vig has been fired by Bigg Boss as the captain in the 16th season of the controversial reality show.

In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss will be heard telling Gautam that he has been removed as the captain of the house.

He is heard saying: “The reason you wanted to be the captain is the reason it is being taken from you.”

Bigg Boss’s voice is then heard telling Gautam that he neglected co-housemate Soundarya Sharma speaking only in english, which is not acceptable in the house as the show is in Hindi.

The voice of Bigg Boss is also heard telling hi that in his whole captainship he only focussed on Soundarya and not the entire house.

Currently, in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Saji Khan, Tina Datta, Shaleen Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahhluwalia among many others can be seen.

20221101-173207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut claims ‘Dhaakad’ was victim of negative PR

    Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

    What an athelete!, Madhavan praises Avinash Mukund Sable

    Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her...