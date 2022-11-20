ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig first male contestant to be evicted from show

NewsWire
0
0

Television actor Gautam Vig has become the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Gautam was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma this week.

In a conversation with IANS, Gautam shared that he did not expect to be shown the door so soon.

“No, I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks,” he said.

He also did not blame his connection with Soundarya for his eviction.

“I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should’ve trusted me more.”

Gautam is known for his performance in shows such as ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ and ‘Agni Vayu’.

20221120-223402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood mourns the demise of Rajiv Kapoor

    ‘Busy bee’ Rashmika Mandanna juggles between ‘Goodbye’, ‘Animal’

    Veteran Kannada director K.V. Raju passes away

    Pix from Ranbir-Alia ‘gathbandhan’ go viral; honeymoon in South Africa