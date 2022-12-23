ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Has Ankit Gupta been shown the exit door?

Actor Ankit Gupta has reportedly been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

According to ‘Khabri’, an account which follows the show, on social media shared that Ankit was evicted by the housemates.

Since voting lines were closed this week, housemates had to give one name of a contestant for having the least contribution in the show, going by the claims made by ‘Khabri’.

In this week’s nomination, apart from Ankit. Tina Datta and Sreejita De were nominated too.

Earlier this week, the voice of Bigg Boss had given a situation to Ankit’s close friend and actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to choose between the lost prize money of Rs 25 lakh or to save Ankit from eviction.

However, she chose Ankit over the money.

