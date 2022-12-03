ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’ host Salman Khan schools Archana Gautam

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, show’s host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding contestant Archana Gautam for the statement she made on Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot and their looks.

Salman asked Archana: “Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said ‘Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao’. Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain? For Shalin, you said ‘he has a face like a dog’!”

Shalin tried to put his point but Salman asked him not to, before finally screaming: “I said not now!”

