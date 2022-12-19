The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will witness the rule of three captains once again just like last week.

On the grounds of events of the week, Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala have been selected as captains and they will be joined by a co-captain through an interesting task. The task involves an office setup where the bosses of the task, Soundarya and Vikkas will be buttered up as the rest of the contestants pitch themselves as their co-captain and cite two contestants, who don’t deserve captaincy.

The master of the house observes that the two (Vikas and Soundarya) are unable to conclude and decide on their co-captain. Hence, Bigg Boss makes it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want the house to be run by indecisive housemates. What follows is a poll contested by Soundarya and Vikkas.

Yesterday’s food feud involving Archana Gautam continues in tonight’s episode as she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot because he didn’t support her entry into the magic library a few days ago. Shalin is upset that she is jeopardising his health for her revenge.

Arguments were exchanged with Archana claiming that Shalin only cares about maintaining his physique and that he should have learned to cook chicken if he meant to have protein every day.

