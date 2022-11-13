ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Housemates await Archana’s re-entry with bared claws

NewsWire
0
0

After all the melodrama and huge fights that took place between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house that led to her elimination, the politician-cum-actress has again entered the house.

In the previous episode, a heated argument broke out between Archana and Shiv after which she slapped him and even went on to hold him by the neck. Later, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demanded her eviction from the show. Archana was later eliminated because of the physical fight with Shiv.

It all started when Tina Datta blamed her for hiding sugar and tissue paper.

Now, the latest promo dropped by the channel shows her making a comeback, saying: “Mayke gayi thi, sasural vaaps aa gayi (went home and now back to in-laws place).”

But the other contestants have mixed reactions on her comeback. Shiv, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and other housemates were disappointed.

Sajid Khan says: “Voh hadd paar karegi kahi na kahi (she will definitely cross the limit somewhere).”

Nimrit adds, “Let’s wait and watch. Yehi toh maza hai (this is fun).”

Archana also knows that many contestants are not happy to see her back and she was seen saying the same to the other contestants. However, during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan slammed Shiv for unnecessarily provoking Archana and for the entire fight.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221113-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hardik Pandya’s nani ‘Pushpa’ grooves to the most famous ‘Srivalli’ song

    ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Marakkar’ fail to make it to Oscar nominations

    Akshay: ‘Hari Har’ is one of the most patriotic songs I’ve...

    Suriya was ‘blown’ by Fahadh Faasil footage from ‘Malayankunju’