ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Housemates feel Tina will ditch Shalin

NewsWire
0
0

Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are among the ones who gossiped with Bigg Boss about their co-contestants and some of them also said that Tina Datta might ditch Shalin Bhanot.

It was Manya Singh and Archana Gautam who gave out the juiciest gossip of the house. On the other hand, housemates like Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia left Bigg Boss unimpressed.

‘Bigg Boss’ gave task to share the best gossip in the house. As soon as the announcement was made, Manya ran to the confession room and talked to Bigg Boss about Tina Datta and Shalin’s relationship.

She also talked about Gautam and Soundarya’s romance, and said that she knows Soundarya from over a year, and feels she that sides with whoever becomes the captain.

After her Sumbul and Nimrit gave out boring news from the house, it was Archana who talked about Soundarya and Gautam’s bond, was quite intriguing. Shalin shared that he feels Tina is in love with someone. When Bigg Boss asked the name, Shalin pointed at himself.

Later, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare said that they feel Tina might ditch Shalin as she talked ill about him behind his back.

20221021-112406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan slips and falls as a fan tries to hug...

    ‘KBC 13’: Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood to appear as special guests

    Anil Kapoor misses his daughters, shares throwback pictures

    ‘Tareefan’ composer QARAN releases ‘Hope you don’t mind’