Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are among the ones who gossiped with Bigg Boss about their co-contestants and some of them also said that Tina Datta might ditch Shalin Bhanot.

It was Manya Singh and Archana Gautam who gave out the juiciest gossip of the house. On the other hand, housemates like Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia left Bigg Boss unimpressed.

‘Bigg Boss’ gave task to share the best gossip in the house. As soon as the announcement was made, Manya ran to the confession room and talked to Bigg Boss about Tina Datta and Shalin’s relationship.

She also talked about Gautam and Soundarya’s romance, and said that she knows Soundarya from over a year, and feels she that sides with whoever becomes the captain.

After her Sumbul and Nimrit gave out boring news from the house, it was Archana who talked about Soundarya and Gautam’s bond, was quite intriguing. Shalin shared that he feels Tina is in love with someone. When Bigg Boss asked the name, Shalin pointed at himself.

Later, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare said that they feel Tina might ditch Shalin as she talked ill about him behind his back.

