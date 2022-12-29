In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, eight nominated contestants Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will be seen donning the hats of publishers for a task.

These publishers must pitch a negative story of the contestants they want to nominate to editors (safe contestants), Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and captain Shiv Thakare.

The editors will be asked to publish selected stories given by the publishers in three rounds and only seven headlines can be published in ‘BB Daily’. The one who doesn’t make it to the newspaper is protected from nominations this week. Many creative headlines and gossips grace this exciting newspaper.

While sensational news is circulating in the house, Shalin and Sumbul have an argument over the latter’s involvement in the show. He also points out that she cries too often and that’s why she needs her father’s support.

Sumbul feels offended and defends herself by saying that she has come a long way in the show. She vows to never cry again. This is not the first time she has made this promise and it will be worth watching if it will be the last.

Another altercation erupts between Vikkas Manaktala and Shalin.

It starts with Tina asking Vikkas to get her a few ingredients from his room. Vikkas asks a favour with respect to a chore to Shalin, who is enraged that he doesn’t contribute to the house duties.

