Bigg Boss 16: Karan, Kanika support their friends, call Priyanka, Ankit strong players

TV actors Karan V. Grover and Kanika Mann appreciated the game of their friends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Karan said that both Ankit and Priyanka are good players and they are strong contenders. In fact at one point if they support each other, at the same place they are tough competitors. Kanika also praised Priyanka saying she is strong-headed and intelligent.

Karan said: “I haven’t had enough time to watch the show due to my shoot schedule, but from what I know about Ankit and Priyanka they are strong competitors in their own way. Ankit is patient and firm and knows what he is doing.”

Karan, who was also seen in ‘Udaariyaan’ along with Ankit and Priyanka added: “Priyanka is a firecracker and full of high-octane energy. She would not only be Ankit’s strongest support but also his competition. I hope one of them wins the show, either way, I get a party. Keeping jokes apart, I wish them both luck and I hope the trophy comes home.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ fame Kanika called Priyanka ‘strong-headed’ and ’empathetic’. She shared: “I’m only watching ‘Bigg Boss’ for Priyanka, and she’s hands down one of the most powerful players in the house. She’s so strong-headed, practical and empathetic at the same time that’s a terrific combination. That’s the personality of a winner.”

