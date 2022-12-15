Drama over food escalated to an entirely new level in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as a huge fight broke out between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary.

It all started with Priyanka kneading a separate dough for herself and Ankit because she didn’t want to have methi ka paratha for breakfast like the rest of the housemates.

Archana was miffed that Priyanka saves some dough for herself for later at the expense of changing the dietary requirements of other housemates. While Priyanka has had enough of Archana’s interference in the kitchen, Archana is pleased with herself for apparently exposing Priyanka’s unfair kitchen practices.

Out of the three captains – Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma, Tina pressed the buzzer in the living room first. She is awarded the power to decide the next contender for captaincy among the wildcard entrants Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

Going by the bond Tina shares with Vikkas and Sreejita, it seems Tina might give Vikkas’s name for captaincy.

