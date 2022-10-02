ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Manya Singh couldn’t get work for two years due to skin tone

NewsWire
0
0

Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh will now be seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. She talked in detail about her struggles in life and not getting any work in the industry because of her skin tone.

Being a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver, life has never been easy for her and she told the host that her father still drives an auto rickshaw and her mother travels on a local train because they don’t want her to be overburdened.

Manya had to struggle for six years before becoming Miss India 2020 runner-up. She asserted that often people think that life is easy after winning these pageants but the reality is different and she was without work for two years.

She said: “People think after becoming Miss India life changes altogether, but the reality is not this. I had no work for two years. Either because of skin tone or any other reason, I was told that ‘you can’t get the work’.”

Replying to her, Salman assured her that post her stint in this show she will definitely get good work and life will be much easier for her. Manya also shared that she requested her father to take her wherever she had to go. And she also taught Salman walk the ramp!

Apart from her, other contestants on the show are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, and many more.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors

20221002-140607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vartika Tiwari opens up about battling insecurity during lockdown

    Mohit Hussein says wife Chhavi Mittal is a ‘hero’ and ‘warrior’

    Lara Dutta is back on set with a broken toe

    Abhimanyu jammed with Shilpa Shetty on fitness and food during ‘Nikamma’...