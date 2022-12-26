‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a verbal spat when it was the rapper’s turn to clean the washrooms. But, according to Archana, he did not do a decent job.

When he confronted her about it, she announced that because the rapper instigated her, she won’t do any household chores.

MC Stan retorts in his rapping style: “Tereko batane ka tere kisse, toh tere ho jaayenge hisse (If I start counting your actions, you will be ashamed).”

Archana complains that no one reprimands Shalin Bhanot when he doesn’t contribute to the chores.

While the rapper argues that Shalin is sick from an asthma attack, Archana blames that MC Stan has no reason to fight but still he is picking up fights for the footage.

The rapper, however, blames Archana for hovering around Abdu Rozik just for grabbing the eyeballs.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

