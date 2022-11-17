ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: MC Stan pounces on Shalin Bhanot after a heated argument over Tina Datta

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant MC Stan landed himself in trouble by getting into a physical fight with Shalin Bhanot, when he jumped upon Shalin with whatever came into his hand. This could become an issue during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ as host Salman Khan might question MC Stan for his action.

It all started when Tina Datta slipped and injured her ankle. Shalin came to her and pressed her feet. She started screaming with pain and MC Stan told Shalin that if she is not comfortable and is feeling pain then let the doctor come for the treatment.

But Shalin insisted and continued, saying that he knew how to deal with such injury. This made MC Stan angry and he abused him, which in turn infuriated Shalin and he said something bad about MC Stan’s family.

This did not go well with MC Stan and he came running towards him, lifting a decor item from a nearby table, and pounced upon Shalin. Sajid Khan, who is the captain of the house, pulled Shalin back, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan came to stop MC Stan and take the decor item awayfrom him.

Earlier, it was seen how Sajid got angry with Archana Gautam as she was not ready to perform her duties and continued to sleep. Sajid said that this won’t go like this and that Archana is punished for not listening to the captain.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

