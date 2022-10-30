ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: #MeToo accused Sajid goes against Gautam, rallies housemates

During the “weekend ka vaar” episode, Salman Khan asked Gautam Vig to choose between captaincy and ration and he opted for captaincy which left everyone inside the “Bigg Boss 16” house furious.

While Sajid Khan said that he will go on a hunger strike, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Ankit Gupta all followed him in deciding to give up food.

Sajid said: “This man (Gautam) will be nominated and evicted. Then I will get my food. I will leave my meal for his eviction.”

All the contestants had a heated argument with Gautam and told him that he did wrong but he said that he has no regrets about his decision.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman was seen hosting the segment and giving his guidance to Ankit for always being quiet and Shalin for always giving medical reasons on the show.

Shalin was also called out by Salman for the same during the “weekend ka vaar” episode on Saturday.

“Don’t always keep saying ‘Medical medical., I know all your medical reasons, I know your mental reasons also very well,” the host said.

“Bigg Boss 16” airs on Colors.

