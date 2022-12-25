ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: New member enters the house

NewsWire
0
0

Popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is going to witness a new entry but not a wild card contestant this time. Instead, it is going to be a St. Bernard.

On the demand of the housemates, Bigg Boss has brought in a new member that is a dog, named Maahim inside the house. As there are Christmas and New Year celebrations going on, Bigg Boss said this week will be dedicated to all the housemates and asked everyone about what they miss while staying inside the house.

Bigg Boss questioned everyone who missed their family. Everyone raises their hands. Bigg Boss replied but this is not going to be a family week.

Then, he asked, who all missed home-cooked food and when all the housemates raised their hands, he said they wouldn’t be getting it. Finally, he enquired if anyone longed to see their pets, and the housemates immediately raised their hands expressing their wish to meet their pets.

To this, Bigg Boss answered that this wish will be fulfilled and he introduced a pet, a dog inside the house. So, now there is a Saint Bernard inside the house. Bigg Boss said: “She is a new sadasya (member) in the house. Her name is Maahim.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221225-171803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV actor Karan Patel makes OTT debut with ‘Raktanchal 2’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu files defamation cases against YouTube channels

    Always dreamt of acting in a college life story: Lakshay Khurana

    Amitabh Bachchan: A Struggler, A Megastar, An Icon (IANS Column: B-Town)