Popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is going to witness a new entry but not a wild card contestant this time. Instead, it is going to be a St. Bernard.

On the demand of the housemates, Bigg Boss has brought in a new member that is a dog, named Maahim inside the house. As there are Christmas and New Year celebrations going on, Bigg Boss said this week will be dedicated to all the housemates and asked everyone about what they miss while staying inside the house.

Bigg Boss questioned everyone who missed their family. Everyone raises their hands. Bigg Boss replied but this is not going to be a family week.

Then, he asked, who all missed home-cooked food and when all the housemates raised their hands, he said they wouldn’t be getting it. Finally, he enquired if anyone longed to see their pets, and the housemates immediately raised their hands expressing their wish to meet their pets.

To this, Bigg Boss answered that this wish will be fulfilled and he introduced a pet, a dog inside the house. So, now there is a Saint Bernard inside the house. Bigg Boss said: “She is a new sadasya (member) in the house. Her name is Maahim.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221225-171803