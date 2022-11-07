ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia abuses Priyanka Choudhary

Catfight alert! In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat.

The two were already seen arguing over food. Priyanka had raised a voice against getting less food, and Nimrit called her out suggesting saying such things are cheap and even used explicit language while having an argument.

The heated fight begins over the food portions served to Priyanka and her friend Ankit Gupta. The fight takes an ugly side, when Nimrit says that she will slap her but she was also seen abusing Priyanka.

Later, Priyanka and Ankit get into a disagreement over taking sides however, the two make it up.

