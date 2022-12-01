In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen getting angry at Shalin Bhanot and criticising him for making “fun” of her depression. She will also threaten to sue him for his remarks.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Tina tells Shalin that he supported her and it is time for her to pay back. She helped him during the task and Sajid wondered whether that was allowed as per the rules of the task.

Nimrit tells Shalin: “Not cool bro!” and he says, “I will tell you what is not cool.”

Nimrit then asked him, “What is your problem?”

Shalin tells her: “I have a lot of problems, mere ko mental issue bhi hai, mere ko sab hai (I have mental issues, I have it all).”

This leads to an ugly spat, where Nimrit tells him: “Such attitude! Kisi ke depression ka mazak udate ho! Accha hua… Aapki asaliyat dikhi. (You are making fun of someone’s depression).”

Later, she was seen crying as she yelled at him, “You have exposed your reality now. Next time, you bloody make fun of my mental illness, I will sue you.”

