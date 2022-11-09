ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Ankit call Abdu Rozik a biased captain

NewsWire
0
0

The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house Abdu Rozik was tagged as a biased captain by fellow housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram in which contestants were asked to rate Abdu’s captaincy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Abdu’s favourites gave him 10/10 but Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta called him biased and said Abdu had given less work to his favourite contestants.

They said that Nimrit was only cleaning his room while others had many other household chores to do.

Later, Archana gave the lowest score to Abdu as the captain, which made the latter very angry.

She was heard saying that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time. He replied by saying: “If you are beemar, then you will also sleep. (If you will be unwell, you will also sleep)”

20221109-115606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Kanungo collaborates with Iulia Vantur for ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’

    Satyen Chaturvedi: Versatility in roles excites me

    Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff flex muscles on ‘KBC 13’, Big B...

    Sikandar Kher starts prepping for his next film based on surrogacy