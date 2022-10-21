ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Archana lose their cool over Nimrit’s ghost prank

NewsWire
0
0

One thing the show ‘Bigg Boss’ can never be short of is fights. In the upcoming episode, contestants Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s ghost prank during night.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana.

The promo shows Nimrat playing a prank on housemates as she tries to play a ghost with her hair covering her face. House captain Shiv Thakre also has a laugh with them.

However, this prank doesn’t sit well with Priyanka and Archana and they lash out at their housemates.

Priyanka accused Shiv of being involved in the nuisance, Archana beat the plate with a spoon to wake everyone.

20221021-133606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Award-winning director Cheran slams AIADMK regime for Chennai’s waterlogging woes

    Radhika Apte is ‘very comfortable’ working with Saif Ali Khan

    Arshi Khan: Funny to see how low people go to participate...

    Sanjana Sanghi interacts with students at Alma Mater