‘Udaariyaan’ actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entered ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as best friends and they maintained that friendship on the show. However, recently, they developed some serious differences over which Priyanka broke down in the confession room.

Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: “I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit’s case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not.”

She was seen crying in the show. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them.

It all started with Ankit’s statement about Priyanka where he said that she does everything for the game only and this doesn’t go well with her. She gets angry and both indulges in an ugly war of words.

They discuss everything in details and while talking to each other, and try to settle down the differences.

Shalin Bhanot also made a confession to Bigg Boss that he can’t cry in front of everyone as the housemates and viewers will consider him weak and people think that he does everything for the game but actually he does what his heart says.

Archana Gautam was also seen crying in front of Bigg Boss saying she is not what she has become on the show.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

