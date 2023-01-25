In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were seen getting into an ugly fight over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy and ticket to the finale.

In the episode, he criticised Priyanka for character assassination of her friends. While, Priyanka called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates that if they want Nimrit to step down from captaincy and give up her ticket to finale, they have to take out rings from her board. Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan came in support of their friend Nimrit.

Shiv disagreed with what Priyanka said against Nimrit, while she called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

“Aap sabhi baatchit kar Nimrit ko captaincy aur ticket to finale week ki haqdaari se nikaalne ke liye das rings nikaalne honge,” Bigg Boss had instructed.

Amid the task, Priyanka said to Shiv, “Tumhaari tarah nhi jo ladkiyu ke liye ganda bolti hoon.”

In a fit of rage, both of them close to each other’s face, and then Shiv said, “Ladkiyu pe tum jaate ho. Tum sirf chamche rakhte ho, dost nhi rakhte ho.”

Priyanka shouted, “Jhoota insaan, jhoota insaan.”

20230125-115806