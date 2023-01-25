ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into an ugly spat

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were seen getting into an ugly fight over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy and ticket to the finale.

In the episode, he criticised Priyanka for character assassination of her friends. While, Priyanka called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates that if they want Nimrit to step down from captaincy and give up her ticket to finale, they have to take out rings from her board. Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan came in support of their friend Nimrit.

Shiv disagreed with what Priyanka said against Nimrit, while she called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

“Aap sabhi baatchit kar Nimrit ko captaincy aur ticket to finale week ki haqdaari se nikaalne ke liye das rings nikaalne honge,” Bigg Boss had instructed.

Amid the task, Priyanka said to Shiv, “Tumhaari tarah nhi jo ladkiyu ke liye ganda bolti hoon.”

In a fit of rage, both of them close to each other’s face, and then Shiv said, “Ladkiyu pe tum jaate ho. Tum sirf chamche rakhte ho, dost nhi rakhte ho.”

Priyanka shouted, “Jhoota insaan, jhoota insaan.”

20230125-115806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka: Nick Jonas is my ultimate shopping buddy

    Viola Davis-starrer ‘The Woman King’ to release in India on Oct...

    What endears Big B to Indian families (IANS Column: FairPoint)

    Film from Kerala Govt’s initiative for women directors selected for BIFF