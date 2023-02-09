ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka watches her journey video; BB praises her

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the top 5 contestants will be seen going down memory lane from their first day of the show to now.

A promo showed Priyanka Choudhary watching her journey video. The television actress dressed in a black saree stands on a podium to watch her journey. Her fans who stood under the stairs cheered for her and the actress thanked them for their love and support.

The voice of Bigg Boss too praised Priyanka and said: “You walked inside the house with your friend but still most of the time you were alone in the house. You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought and strength to speak your mind in front of everyone.”

“Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai, jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi.”

Hearing this, Priyanka gets overwhelmed and thanked everyone.

20230209-120402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahrukh’s film with Rajkumar Hirani has a name: ‘Dunki’

    Sachin-Jigar celebrate music of ‘Stree’ as film completes 3 yrs

    ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ cast nostalgic as show completes 1,600 episodes

    Harish Shankar, Deva Katta heap praise on ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team