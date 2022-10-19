ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Relations between Priyanka, Ankit turn bitter

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 16’ is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Now the best friends and ‘Udaariyan’ actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen turning enemies and differences are being created in their relationship.

While Priyanka feels that she is the only one who supports Ankit and he is taking her for granted, Ankit tries to explain that he also respects her emotions and has feelings for her. But she is not ready to accept that. And says that it is her fault that she is poking her nose in his matters and always supports her. This creates a rift between the two.

Moreover, Shalin Bhanot makes a confession in front of Sumbul Touqeer and says that he was rude towards her because of Tina Datta as she continuously kept questioning about his relationship with Sumbul.

Shalin says: “My behaviour towards you was rude because of Tina as she keeps saying, ‘Have you not seen sumbul has a feeling for you.’ I confronted her a number of times.”

To this Sumbul replies: “Tina is very clever and you are my friend and it matters who stands with me.” Shalin agrees and adds: “Something needs to be done now.”

The contestants nominated for an exit for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221019-122003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Roohi’ in theatres on March 11

    Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

    Rahul Sharma on ‘Ramyug’ music: Subject of ‘Ramayan’ drew in classical...

    Ram Gopal Varma signs brothers Ashwat and Rudr Kanth to play...