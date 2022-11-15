ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan becomes new captain of house

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been feted with the captain honour after winning the task on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and has now been given new powers to run the house.

The captaincy task took place in the latest episode, where Bigg Boss announced that the task would be touring the house and Sajid will be the tour guide.

Sajid said: “I will become captain this week.”

Tina also expressed her wish to become the captain. She said, “I also want to become captain dude.”

During the choosing of the captain, rapper MC Stan quipped that if Tina becomes the captain, no one will work according to her.

However, things went awry when Sajid was named to be the captain. Tina got into a heated argument with Sajid as he had promised to take her side and called him a “flipper”.

After Sajid was named the new captain of the house, the benefits were changed too. The voice of Bigg Boss said that the two contestants who would share the room with Sajid will be free from duties and also be safeguarded from nominations.

