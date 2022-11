In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen losing his cool at roommate Gori Nagori as he accuses her for stealing their food and giving it to others in the house.

In the episode, Sajid gets angry at Gori’s rude behaviour after he asks her about taking away the food from their room without informing.

He is heard saying: “Ye hum logo ka khana chori kar ke de rahi hain Gori, aise slyly leke jaa rahi hain ye kya pagal samjha hain kya?”

Sajid then says he has been watching her for three days.

“Agar chahti pe thok ke diya hai toh darwaza kholke de. Mera saath zaban mat chalana andhe hain kya hum.”

Fellowe roommate Shiv Thakare joins in and says: “Besan ka packet dediya, oats alag rakhe hain, ande alag se liye hain ye chori karke leke gayi hain voh.”

Finally having enough, Gori replies: “Chori karke kya diya hain, mein nahi puchungi mera bhi room hain agli baar change kar dena.”

20221107-110202