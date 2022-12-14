ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan safe once again from eviction due to closed voting lines

The nominations took place in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ and contestants Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare received maximum votes for eviction this week.

However, in the episode, a ticker showed that the voting lines for this week will remain closed as there might be no eviction. Currently, the show is on this third month run and has 14 contestants in the show.

Sajid has hardly been nominated in the house and this week’s nomination marks his third time. But it seems the makers are in no mood to have any evictions. A new promo shows Sajid cryptically hinting that he could be staying on the show.

Last week, Tina was shown the exit door, however she was brought back in just a day after her eviction. The last contestant who was evicted was Gautam Singh Vig. After that, several times the show has had no evictions.

Several ‘Bigg Boss’ fans expressed their disappointment over the format of no evictions.

A user wrote: “So its now 4th or 5th week without eviction. Isse acha toh inhe hotel room de dete vahan sab pade rehte.”

Another urged to remove the reality show tag from ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

“Bhai bigg-boss ek kaam kyu nhi krte jab elimination Krna hi nahi hai toh Reality show ka tag hata ke daily soap bna de na. Parivaarik naatak.”

A fan quipped: “Ab koi nahi jayega…bigg boss 16 life long chalega dosto…kursi ki peti baandh le.”

