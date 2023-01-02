ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid says ‘top level ke fraud log hai’ to Shalin, Tina

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the makers hosted the first ever New Year Eve’s party with rapper MC Stan giving a performance, where Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were called ‘fake’ as they were seen performing a romantic dance right after an ugly fight.

Tina and Shalin had got into an argument. However, the two were seen dancing at Stan’s concert which raised many eyebrows.

Archana Gautam called their love ‘fake’ and said that they were doing it to show the live audience. She further said that two should have some shame for dancing closely in front of the crowd.

Sajid Khan said: “Top level ke fraud log hai (They are big time frauds).” MC Stan, on the other hand, said: “Bahut time se ye logo Ka koi show nahi aaya isilye ye sab fake kar rahe (They havn’t put up a show in a long time so faking it).”

The two had got into an argument, and were later seen romancing together where Tina said: “You made me fall in love, you shouldn’t have.” Later, Shalin removed his mic to blur out their conversation.

20230102-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MAA president Vishnu Manchu backs Nikhil Siddhartha in ‘Karthikeya 2’ row

    Ashish Dixit enjoys essaying Vikram Kakkar in ‘Parineetii’

    Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his forever inspiration

    BTS video of ‘Ratchasa Maamaney’ song from ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released