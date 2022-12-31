Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and star Salman Khan will be seen celebrating New Years with ‘Bigg Boss 16’ housemates in the upcoming episode.

A promo dropped by the channel Colors on Instagram shows that Dharmendra will also be seen dancing with Salman on the song ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. The promo on the upcoming episode also shows the contestants spending some great time along with the guests.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants will be seen paying tribute to Dharmendra by dancing on his hit songs and performing his famous dialogues. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik can be seen performing Dharmendra’s famous dialogues and entertaining Salman and the legendary actor.

Salman, who will be hosting 2022’s last Weekend Ka Vaar will enter the house along with Dharmendra.

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek will be seen dressed up as Bollywood’s iconic actor Jeetendra and will be seen on the show.

