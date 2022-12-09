ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan allows MC Stan to walk out

NewsWire
0
0

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend’, seems to have walked out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house voluntarily.

MC Stan seems to have walked out of the show, as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

The promo for the Friday episode shows host Salman Khan reminding MC Stan about how he had entered the show with much enthusiasm.

He said: “Kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko achchha lagega kya. (What mindset you had come here with. You have fans outside. What whould they call you – quitter? Will that ne nice?)”

Stan replied: “Mera mann sahi mein nahi lagra sir.”

When his housemates tell him “aise thode na chalega,” he tells them: “bhailog behenlog…” as if giving a speech before his departure. Salman went on to tell him to leave if he wanted to and announced the opening of gates of the Bigg Boss house. MC Stan walked out.

20221209-131404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Father-son duo Mammootty, Dulquer head to OTT with ‘Salute’ and ‘Puzhu’

    Vidya Balan shows off different avatars in new video

    Karan Johar grabs the rights of Malayalam hit movie

    Shirley Setia on her latest love track ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’