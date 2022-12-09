In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend’, seems to have walked out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house voluntarily.

MC Stan seems to have walked out of the show, as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

The promo for the Friday episode shows host Salman Khan reminding MC Stan about how he had entered the show with much enthusiasm.

He said: “Kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko achchha lagega kya. (What mindset you had come here with. You have fans outside. What whould they call you – quitter? Will that ne nice?)”

Stan replied: “Mera mann sahi mein nahi lagra sir.”

When his housemates tell him “aise thode na chalega,” he tells them: “bhailog behenlog…” as if giving a speech before his departure. Salman went on to tell him to leave if he wanted to and announced the opening of gates of the Bigg Boss house. MC Stan walked out.

